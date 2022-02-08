Portsmouth police: Two men walk into hospital with gunshot wounds less than an hour apart

At this time, their names haven't been released. One man is in serious condition, and the other man is expected to be okay.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two separate men walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet, police got a call from a local hospital about the first man walking in with a gunshot wound at 1:18 a.m. His injury was considered life-threatening.



Less than an hour later, according to an additional tweet, another man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. That happened at 1:42 a.m. He's expected to be okay.

Police haven't said whether or not they think these two incidents are connected to the same shooting.