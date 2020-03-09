State Sen. Louise Lucas scheduled to be arraigned on charges in Portsmouth General District Court

A total of 19 people face felony charges in connection with the Confederate monument protest in Olde Towne on June 10.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas is scheduled to be arraigned on charges Friday morning in Portsmouth General District Court.

The charges are in connection with the incident at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.

The protest took a violent turn when protesters started vandalizing the monument and pulled a statue down on top of a man. That man, Chris Green, suffered a severe head injury.

Eighteen other people, including members of Portsmouth NAACP, were also charged by police with felonies for protests at the Confederate monument.

The main reason for Friday's proceeding is the designation of counsel, according to deputy court clerk Kelly Boyd. It was not immediately clear if Lucas would present for the arraignment.

Several top Virginia Democrats showed their support for Lucas and the 18 people charged in a Portsmouth rally Tuesday.