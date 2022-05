It happened around 1:33 a.m. on Monday. This is the first reported homicide in the city in over two months.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning.

A tweet from the department said that it happened near the 2200 block of Richmond Avenue around 1:33 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

His identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information that can help, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.