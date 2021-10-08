Portsmouth police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Sean Clausson was last seen on October 8 around 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Sean Clausson was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing LSW khaki shorts with a blue logo, red shoes with hearts, and possibly a green jacket.

Clausson has blonde hair with pink and blue tints. He's around 5'10' and weighs between 165 and 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Clausson's whereabouts, or if you see him, contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.