Portsmouth names new police chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth has a new top cop.

Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones announced Wednesday that Portsmouth's new Chief of Police will be Renado Prince.

Prince is currently an Assistant Chief in the Portsmouth Police Department and will start as Chief on September 4.

Prince has worked in law enforcement for 38 years and has been with Portsmouth police since 2018.

He says he's grateful and excited for the challenge, and optimistic about the relationships he'll make with city residents.

Prince was one of three finalists Portsmouth was considering as the new police chief.

He will take over the position previously held by former Chief Angela Greene, who was fired last November after a months-long saga in limbo. Greene faced backlash after charging several people in connection to a Confederate monument protest last summer.

Earlier this year, Greene filed a $15 million wrongful termination lawsuit.