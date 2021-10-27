Portsmouth Police: Missing 33-year-old hasn't contacted family in more than a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen on Oct. 21.
Wednesday, a spokesperson said Brandon Jamar Harris, 33, hasn't had contact with his family. They said that's not usual for him.
Police officers want to make sure he's alright.
Harris was last seen in the 1600 block of Effingham Street, wearing a purple Vikings hat, black hoodie and black or gray jeans.
He's 5'9" tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to police.
If you've seen Harris, the department wants you to call the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.