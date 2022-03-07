Portsmouth settles lawsuit stemming from fatal crash during police pursuit

A car that police officers were chasing ran a red light on California Avenue and slammed into a couple's, spinning the vehicle into a nearby utility pole.

The City of Portsmouth is giving $11 million to a woman who lost her husband, and sustained brain injuries, in a car crash that happened during a police pursuit.

Temika Pleas was represented by the Breit Biniazan law group in the case, which includes Del. Dan Scott (D-80th District).

An explanation about this case from the group said Pleas and her husband, Calvin Majette, III, were driving on Portsmouth Boulevard on March 13, 2021, when the collision happened.

The statement said a car that police officers were chasing a car that ran a red light on California Avenue when they slammed into Pleas and Majette's car, spinning the couple into a nearby utility pole.

Majette did not survive the impact; Pleas had to be hospitalized for weeks, and was left with brain injuries that mean she won't be able to go back to her job.

The law group said she also had to receive mental health treatment because she was having trouble coping with how difficult it was to now care for the couple's three children, ages 18, 15 and 12.

"The Portsmouth police could have avoided this tragedy all together,” Scott wrote in a statement about the case. “It’s very unfortunate that the family had to go through this. There are police procedures and policies that were violated in this case. Our hope is that this settlement will be a lesson learned by everyone on what is or isn’t a safe pursuit."

The amount of the settlement is the police department's maximum "per occurrence" fund.