Rivers Casino Portsmouth set to open its doors after delay

With the new jobs and revenue, it has also brought a renewed sense of excitement -- it's the first gaming facility of its kind in the Commonwealth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth will open its doors to the public Monday.

The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in an estimated $16.3 million for the city of Portsmouth annually.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens to the public in just a few hours.

By the numbers, General Manager Roy Corby said the business includes 1,448 slot machines, 57 tables, 24 poker tables and several restaurants and bars.

At the center of it all is the biggest sportsbook in the state, Corby continued.

The casino was set to open on January 15 and have its charity nights on January 10 and 12.

Mayor Shannon Glover of Portsmouth called it all a "dream come true."

"This place is everything we thought it would be and more," he said. "It can continue to attract folks to come to our city and see everything we have to offer."