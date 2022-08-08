Man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Churchland part of Portsmouth

The shooting happened on June 14, 2022, on Towne Point Road, where police officers found a man who was seriously hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department Saturday for allegedly shooting another man in the Churchland part of the city in June.

Maurice Holley Jr., 33, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on June 14 in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road, where police officers found a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

The police department didn't share the victim's name.

Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to Portsmouth investigators at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.