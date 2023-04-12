Woman was forced to expose herself for sanitary products at Portsmouth City Jail, lawsuit says

Danaesha Martin is suing for a total of $1,350,000 in damages. A sheriff's office spokesman said the incident did not take place.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman has filed a lawsuit against staff at the Portsmouth City Jail, saying they mistreated her.

Danaesha Martin said a deputy forced her to expose herself in order to receive feminine hygiene products.

The newly filed lawsuit said Martin is suing the Portsmouth sheriff and a deputy for a total of $1,350,000 in damages.

A Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the incident didn’t happen.

“Miss Martin is very much looking forward to having her day in court,” said Martin’s attorney, Mark Dix.

Dix said this lawsuit is based on an incident she said happened inside the Portsmouth City Jail on May 2, 2022.

Documents said Martin, and at least one other female, asked a Portsmouth sheriff's deputy for a sanitary napkin or tampon. It said the female deputy asked them to prove they needed the products due to menstruating, by exposing themselves.

The lawsuit goes on to say Martin and the other woman reluctantly did as the deputy asked.

“As you can imagine, this was an incredibly traumatic, humiliating experience for Miss Martin,” Dix said. “The actions of the deputy were unprofessional and we think, morally wrong.”

Dix said they are in the process of serving the lawsuits.

“The lawsuit is active, it is up and running,” Dix said. “What we are doing now, we have to get a summons issued by the clerk.”

Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office spokesman and Undersheriff Col. Marvin Waters told 13News Now, "The events that are described in the lawsuit did not take place, according to an internal investigation."

Martin’s attorney said the sheriff is named in the lawsuit since he is the deputy’s superior.