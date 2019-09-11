SUFFOLK, Va. — Nearly 300 runners took over downtown Suffolk for the Home of the Brave 5K race on Saturday morning.

Suffolk Parks and Recreation teamed up with Road Rage Events to make the race happen.

“The city of Suffolk wanted to come up with a Veterans Day Weekend celebration," Road Rage Events race director Russ Turner said.

"We wanted something to basically give back to Veterans and say thank you, and this is perfect, we have a lot of vets that are running/walking this course.”

Participant Mark Drew ran the course in a Captain American outfit.

“I dress up for everyone and with this one being 'Home of the Brave' – the military, I decided Captain America would be a good outfit for that one,” he said.

Runners of all ages were encouraged to turn out in patriotic colors to show support for some real-life superheroes—the nation’s veterans.

The day started with a quarter-mile dash for kids, just before the big 5K race began at 9 a.m.

It's the first year the city has hosted the event. Turner said plans for next year are already in the works.

“Next year, I believe we’re adding the Freedom 10K to this to make it even bigger,” he said.

