HAMPTON, Va. — The Heritage of America Band stationed at Langley Air Force Base surprised a few local veterans and performed for them in honor of their service.

The Air Force band visited four veterans in Hampton and performed a "song of thanks."

The emotional performance was captured by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Kimble, who is a bassist with the Air Force band.

"We coordinated these surprise performances with their spouses a couple weeks ago and wanted to make this video to share their stories," Kimble said.

"Every veteran has a story and this was a way to let them share theirs, and thank them for their service, it's not every day you get your own private concert on your front lawn!"

Kimble produced the video that was posted on the USAF Heritage of America Band's Facebook page.

In the video, the four Air Force veterans share their stories of service, including the struggles going on deployment and leaving family behind.

