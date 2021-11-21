Man dead, woman injured after head-on car crash in Suffolk

Upon investigation, it was found that Eure was not wearing his seatbelt and that he was armed and wanted on three felony warrants out of Chesapeake.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.

According to a release, the crash happened on November 20 on Harbour View Road in Suffolk.

A state trooper was patrolling Interstate 664 when he saw a 2004 Honda Accord pass by with a potential violation. When the trooper followed the car to verify, the male driver quickly turned into a housing development and made a U-turn. He then drove down Harbour View Road going the wrong direction.

The male driver of the Honda Civic then crashed head-on into a female driver of a 2009 Lexus RX350.

The male driver, identified as Michael Samuel Eure, 42, of Portsmouth, died upon impact.

The female driver, Cherie Rene Savignac-McNeal, 65, was seriously injured and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Upon investigation, it was found that Eure was not wearing his seatbelt and that he was armed and wanted on three felony warrants out of Chesapeake.

This investigation is still ongoing.