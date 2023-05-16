Mayor Duman announces new economic developments headed to Suffolk

Mayor Duman announced new developments and expansions in entertainment, public safety, and industries headed to the city during his State of the City address.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Major economic investments are on the way to Suffolk!

Mayor Mike Duman announced new developments and expansions in entertainment, public safety, and industries calling the city home during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Duman said his city is the fastest growing in Hampton Roads.

“We continue to be amazed at the number of companies that choose to invest in our city,” Mayor Duman said.

This year, a new restaurant called Westside Burgers is coming to North Suffolk. Duman said Sojourn Fermentory will open a few doors down.

“It will have a tasting and dining room, a full kitchen and an outdoor beer garden,” Duman said.

The former Suffolk Towers apartment building is getting a facelift nearly two years after a fire closed its doors. Mayor Duman said three companies are renovating the historic spot that used to be the Elliott Hotel. He said they plan to open apartments there in 2024.

“That’s a really significant project to the revitalization of downtown,” Duman said.

Safety is also top of mind for Mayor Duman. A community center in Whaleyville will soon become a new police training facility. Duman is also establishing a public safety committee. He said he also wants the public to be heavily involved.

“Get a group of everyone charged directly or indirectly with public safety, be in a room at one time,” Duman said. “Our police chief, our fire chief, our Commonwealth’s attorney, our city attorney, the city manager, and from there, we will be able to collaborate and pull our resources together.”

Health services are growing too. Duman said Bon Secours is working on the nearly $80 million Harbor View Hospital to focus on advanced surgical care.

He said Sentara also recently invested more than $10 million in its Sentara Obici Hospital and Belle Harbour facilities.