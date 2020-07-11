Person hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. His is injury is not considered life-threatening. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Capitol Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt overnight.

The call came in around 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Capitol Street, police said.

Police had responded to gunshots in the area of South 5th Street. Around that time, a hospital reported a man had walked in with a gunshot wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police located the crime scene on North Capitol Street. That's off of East Washington Street.

The incident remains under investigation.