Person hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt overnight.
The call came in around 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Capitol Street, police said.
Police had responded to gunshots in the area of South 5th Street. Around that time, a hospital reported a man had walked in with a gunshot wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening.
Police located the crime scene on North Capitol Street. That's off of East Washington Street.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com