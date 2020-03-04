Suffolk outdoor basketball courts to close; recreation, athletic programs canceled because of COVID-19

All outdoor basketball courts will be closed immediately and all spring sports programs are canceled.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced closures to some of its facilities and cancellation of activities in response to the recent stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Virginia's stay-at-home order is effective until June 10.

All outdoor basketball courts will be closed immediately, officials said in a news release.

All spring sports programs are canceled. This includes youth outdoor soccer, tee-ball, softball, and basketball.

Staff will contact anyone who registered for those athletic programs.

The Cypress Park Pool opening will be delayed until Saturday, June 13. But that date can change if the stay-at-home order is extended.

Adult and youth tennis lessons, beginner and intermediate, will be postponed until after June 10.