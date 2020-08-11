Suffolk Police looking for man wanted in domestic-related shooting that leaves woman hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Saturday. Police said the incident was domestic-related.
The shooting was called in around 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road.
A woman was taken to the hospital via Nightingale air ambulance. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said Antron Leon Gatling, 40, of Gates County, North Carolina, left the scene before police arrived.
Gatling is wanted on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Shoot/Cut/Stab or Wound, Attempted Malicious Wounding, Discharge of a Firearm in an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Grand Larceny, Assault and Battery, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.
Police believe he is in North Carolina. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com.