Teen charged after his dirt bike hits 8-year-old girl in Suffolk

The girl was seriously hurt in the hit and run. Raymond Jaquan Goodwyn, 19, is facing a reckless driving and failure to stop charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police charged a teen in connection with a hit and run that left an 8-year-old girl seriously hurt.

The incident happened sometime before 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

Officer found the girl lying in the road. She was immediately taken to the hospital. Police said the girl's injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Police said 19-year-old Raymond Jaquan Goodwyn was driving recklessly down Spruce Street on an orange dirt bike when he hit the girl. Goodwyn left the dirt bike on the street and left the scene.