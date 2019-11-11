VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, millions of Americans will celebrate those who served our country. Here in Hampton Roads, you'll have plenty of chances to do the same.

One of the biggest local ceremonies is the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach. It kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Oceanfront.

This year, more than 120 groups signed up to march or perform during the annual parade. The parade will include lots of people in the community, ranging from fleet forces bands to police and high school marching bands.

The parade's path goes down Atlantic Avenue, beginning at 16th Street and ending in front of the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street.

Right after the parade, there's a formal ceremony. This service will include military and civilian honors to the veterans.

If you can't make it out to the Oceanfront, there are other events happening as well:

Another Veterans Day parade will be held in Newport News. It begins on 25th Street at 10 a.m.

In Norfolk, IKEA is hosting a veterans and military appreciation event. They're giving away gifts and the Norfolk Admirals will be there.

The Portsmouth Naval Museum is having a Veterans Day salute. They built a full timeline of U.S. naval history.

And if you want to take a small road trip, the Commonwealth's Veterans Day ceremony will happen in Richmond at the Virginia War Memorial. Governor Ralph Northam will be there to give a keynote address.

