VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Veterans living at the senior community First Colonial Inn in Virginia Beach were honored with a pinning ceremony on Sunday.
The senior community is home to more than 130 veterans and their spouses, making Veterans Day an important holiday for its residents.
The veterans received a certificate and received a pin from Congresswoman Elaine Luria during the ceremony.
The honor guard from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story also participated in the ceremony.
After, family and friends gathered at a reception where they enjoyed refreshments and music by a local quartet.
