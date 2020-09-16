Barricade situation in Hilltop over, suspect and officer injured

Police said the suspect allegedly threw a mallet-type weapon, which hit an officer. A police K9 was then used to assist in arresting the suspect.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it responded to a barricade situation in the 700 block of Regency Drive in Hilltop on Wednesday afternoon. That's off of Laskin Road, near Spectrum Paint.

Investigators said the situation began after receiving reports of an assault at the Kangaroo gas station on Laskin Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Arriving officers learned the assault victim had also been robbed. The victim is expected to be OK.

Police tracked the suspect to a home on Regency Drive and unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with him. Police determined he was the only person inside the home.

Virginia Beach Special Operations personnel were called to assist but also were unable to make contact with the suspect. Police eventually decided to deploy a chemical agent to try and get the suspect to leave the residence. They then breached the door to gain access.

The injured officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending.