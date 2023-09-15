Boil water notice in Thoroughgood area of Virginia Beach lifted

Public utilities officials said anyone under the advisory can go back to using their water system as usual.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities on Friday lifted a boil water advisory in the Thoroughgood neighborhood that was put in place Wednesday night.

The department said anyone under the advisory can go back to using their water system as usual.

The lift comes after the department finished its water sample testing following a main break that resulted in the loss of water pressure in the area of Maycraft Road, Hermitage Road and Newgate Court.

Crews spent most of the day Wednesday and Thursday repairing the main break. To lift the notice, the city's Department of Public Utilities had to run two tests, the first immediately after the leak and the second 16 to 24 hours later.