Confederate monument in Virginia Beach to be covered, fenced off

The acting city manager said the monument will be covered and a fence will be put up around it for protection.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials are taking action to prevent any destruction or vandalism to the Confederate monument sitting at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse.

Acting City Manager Tom Leahy released a statement on Friday about his decision to cover the monument and erect a fence around it.

Video cameras will also be installed so the police can keep an eye on it. Leahy cites public safety, property protection and compliance with the law as reasons for this action.

At the moment, the city doesn't have any authority to remove or relocate the monument.

However, on July 1, state code will officially change and grant them the power to remove, relocate and alter war memorials on their own authority.

Leahy said he's scheduling a public hearing in July.

In January, Virginia Beach City Council discussed the monument's future and turned to the Historic Preservation Commission for guidance.

The commission advised that a public park could be built on the north side of Princess Anne Courthouse where people can learn about the city's history.

City leaders in other Hampton Roads cities made similar decisions to avoid their Confederate statues from being vandalized, which stem from a protest in Portsmouth that led massive damage to the Confederate monument in Olde Towne.

Newport News fully covered their memorial in tarp. The Johnny Reb statue on top of the Confederate memorial in downtown Norfolk was removed altogether.