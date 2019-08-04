VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria will deliver the 2019 Commencement Address at Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday, May 18, according to President Scott D. Miller.

Virginia Wesleyan University’s 2019 Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. on the University Commons in front of the Greer Environmental Sciences Center. If there is bad weather, the university will move the ceremony indoors to the Convocation Hall inside the Jane P. Batten Student Center.

RELATED: Rep. Luria pushes for full health benefits for Blue Water veterans

Before being elected in 2018 as a representative of Virginia’s Second Congressional District, Luria served in the Navy for two decades, retiring at the rank of Commander. She served on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer, deployed to the Middle East and Western Pacific, and culminated her Navy career by commanding a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors.

Now, Luria is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. She is also the Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

RELATED: Congresswoman Elaine Luria joins House Problems Solvers Caucus

Rep. Luria graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and received a master’s in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

Virginia Wesleyan will recognize Elaine Luria and VWU Board Chair David Kaufman with honorary degrees during the Commencement Ceremony.

RELATED: Air Force considers Joint Base Langley-Eustis as F-22 Raptor Squadron's possible home

RELATED: Rep. Elaine Luria tours Sentara Norfolk General Hospital