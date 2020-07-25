x
Crews remove Confederate monument in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to remove the monument. The statue will be kept in storage until a permanent place is found.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews removed the 27-foot Confederate statue of a soldier in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The monument has stood at the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse since the early 1900s.

The City Council voted on Thursday to move forward with the legal process of removing and relocating the statue.

The statue had been completely covered, and a locked gate was erected around it following recent protests and acts of vandalism at other Confederate monuments.

The statue will be kept in storage while City Council solicits proposals from museums and other organizations that may want to take possession of it.

