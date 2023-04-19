Daniel's Grace Foundation | Showing grace in the face of cancer

Following three pivotal deaths in Jodi Moore's life, the Daniel’s Grace Foundation has raised more than $1 million for families struggling with cancer diagnoses.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the day of diagnosis, cancer patients begin the biggest fight of their life.

Often, it’s an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on families.

That’s how Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation is making a difference.

The foundation honors Jodi Moore’s first husband, Daniel Burns, who died of cancer in 2005.

“He instantly said, ‘There are people around me who needed me, who needed help, and I’m too sick to give it,’” said Moore.

That message to her became a seed that grew in the years following Daniel’s death. It was planted not only by Daniel but by a series of events involving Jodi’s neighbors Kumar and Smita in Virginia Beach.

The first was a moment of grace they showed during Daniel’s fight against cancer.

Kumar had received a bonus at work at the time and decided to donate the money to Jodi and Daniel.

Years after their donation, Jodi would call to catch up, and Smita answered the phone in tears with familiar news.

Kumar had died of cancer.

Just a year and a half after Kumar’s death, another phone call with Smita would become the final inspiration behind the Daniel’s Grace Foundation.

“[Smita] had breast cancer that had metastasized to her brain,” said Moore.

Following those three pivotal deaths, Daniel’s Grace has raised more than $1 million for families struggling financially through cancer diagnoses.

And you can help them continue their efforts by donating to the foundation for Give Local Day 757.