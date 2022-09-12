A new chapter: Developers break ground on senior living facility at Pembroke Square

The facility is part of a $200 million project to renovate the former Pembroke Mall site.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Developers at Pembroke Square Associates are taking another step forward in the redevelopment of the former Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

They broke ground on a senior living facility at the site Friday, hoping it will provide more housing for seniors in the area.

“By 2030, predictions are that 20% of the population of Virginia will be 65 or over,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

That trend is why developers wanted to construct Aviva Pembroke, a luxury senior living community. It came at a time when the mall site needed to reinvent itself.

“You know malls are having difficulty around the country," said Fred Napolitano, the founder of Pembroke Square Associates.

"We are fortunate, we are in a good location, but we knew we had to make some changes.”

It’s part of a $200 million dollar project which will also add a new hotel and apartments to the area.

Aviva Pembroke will soon neighbor Target at Town Center, sitting on the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive.

It will include 121 independent living apartments, 20 assisted living apartments and 12 memory support units. The development is in partnership with Beth Sholom Village.

“Baby boomers, seniors are hitting the market in droves," said David Abraham, the CEO of Beth Sholom Village.

"There’s a tremendous need for embellished, terrific senior living communities.”

Aviva Pembroke already has its first tenant, Elizabeth Mize.

“One year and three weeks ago, I read an article in the paper…about the redevelopment of Pembroke Mall,” Mize said.

After making multiple calls, she’s reserved her apartment, met with facility leaders and is ready to call Aviva home.

“Since then, I have spread the word far and wide. I have bored people, I’m sure,” she said.

Abraham said several apartments are already reserved at Aviva Pembroke.