Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water

“The Family of Donovon Lynch, Pharrell Williams and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Give Virginia Beach City Council Once-in-100-Year Opportunity to Elevate, Exhibit Grace, and Finally Put ‘Justice in the Water’”



Statement from Wayne Lynch, The Family of Donovon Lynch and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax:



Yesterday, Donovon Lynch’s cousin — Virginia Beach native and visionary businessman and philanthropist — Pharrell Williams announced that the landmark “Something In The Water” concert and event will return to Virginia Beach in April 2023.



This extraordinary announcement and “opening act of grace” is in line with the call by The Lynch Family and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax — lead trial counsel in the Lynch Family’s $50M wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach in the unlawful killing of Donovon Lynch — for the Virginia Beach City Council to elevate in this defining moment in Virginia history.



In 2021, Pharrell Williams famously moved the “Something In The Water” concert out of Virginia Beach, citing the “Toxic Energy” exemplified by the unlawful killing of his cousin Donovon Lynch by a Virginia Beach Police Officer and by the long-standing exclusion of African-Americans, among others, from economic and development opportunities in Virginia Beach.



The Lynch Family, Pharrell and the family’s lead trial attorney Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax have now given the Virginia Beach City Council a “once-in-100-year opportunity” to finally remove this “Toxic Energy” and replace it with social and economic justice and anti-violence, all of which we expect to recognize at “Something In The Water” in 2023.



Donovon Lynch was an innocent person enjoying a fun night out on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with his best friend on March 26, 2021 when he was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer, who did not have his body-worn camera activated and who took Donovon’s extraordinary life, with no warning, within seconds.



“The ball is now in the court of the City Council to do the right thing while the eyes of the world are watching The City of Virginia Beach. We pray and hope that The City’s leadership will soon answer the call and opportunity for elevation and grace put forth by The Lynch Family, Donovon’s cousin Pharrell Williams and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.”



“It is estimated that ‘Something In The Water’ generated $41 million in one year for the City of Virginia Beach. If the concert stays in Virginia Beach for the next 10 years, the City would stand to gain over $400 million dollars. We hope that the City Council will not “short-change” the value of Donovon Lynch’s life and the opportunities that his legacy can create for all of the youth and families of Virginia Beach.”



“We also hope that the City Council will soon reflect and promote Pharrell William’s extraordinary vision for a more inclusive, diverse and prosperous Virginia Beach economy that finally includes everyone in the City.”



“Will the Virginia Beach City Council rise to this moment in history? We hope and pray they will. We wait to see whether they will finally ensure that there is both music and — at long last — ‘Justice In The Water’ for all.”