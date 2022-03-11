Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy."
That was the phrase coined by Beach native and Grammy award winner Pharrell Williams, who chose to move his popular festival away from the Beach to D.C. last year, following the police shooting death of his cousin, Donovon.
Lynch, 25, was shot in March 2021 by Officer Solomon Simmons III during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront, in which at least eight others were shot.
The incident sparked widespread controversy as family and friends insisted the popular former college football player and entrepreneur did nothing wrong to warrant being fired upon.
The officer was later cleared by a special grand jury that chose not to recommend charges.
The family has filed a $50 million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Simmons.
Wednesday, at the Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk hosted by Williams, he announced the return of SITW to Virginia Beach, standing side by side with several city leaders, including Mayor Bob Dyer.
"Something in the water is coming back home," Williams said.
In a statement, the Lynch family wrote: "The Lynch Family, Pharrell and the family’s lead trial attorney Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax have now given the Virginia Beach City Council a 'once-in-100-year opportunity' to finally remove this 'Toxic Energy' and replace it with social and economic justice and anti-violence, all of which we expect to recognize at 'Something In The Water' in 2023."
Last year at Williams' Elephant in the Room forum at Norfolk State University, Williams spoke publicly about Lynch's shooting death for the first time.
"That was a toxic situation that was very hurtful to me and my family and we just want to move past that," he said, "I love the 757. Is my heart broken? Are my feelings incredibly hurt? Absolutely."
Read the Lynch family's full statement here:
“The Family of Donovon Lynch, Pharrell Williams and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Give Virginia Beach City Council Once-in-100-Year Opportunity to Elevate, Exhibit Grace, and Finally Put ‘Justice in the Water’”
Statement from Wayne Lynch, The Family of Donovon Lynch and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax:
Yesterday, Donovon Lynch’s cousin — Virginia Beach native and visionary businessman and philanthropist — Pharrell Williams announced that the landmark “Something In The Water” concert and event will return to Virginia Beach in April 2023.
This extraordinary announcement and “opening act of grace” is in line with the call by The Lynch Family and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax — lead trial counsel in the Lynch Family’s $50M wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach in the unlawful killing of Donovon Lynch — for the Virginia Beach City Council to elevate in this defining moment in Virginia history.
In 2021, Pharrell Williams famously moved the “Something In The Water” concert out of Virginia Beach, citing the “Toxic Energy” exemplified by the unlawful killing of his cousin Donovon Lynch by a Virginia Beach Police Officer and by the long-standing exclusion of African-Americans, among others, from economic and development opportunities in Virginia Beach.
The Lynch Family, Pharrell and the family’s lead trial attorney Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax have now given the Virginia Beach City Council a “once-in-100-year opportunity” to finally remove this “Toxic Energy” and replace it with social and economic justice and anti-violence, all of which we expect to recognize at “Something In The Water” in 2023.
Donovon Lynch was an innocent person enjoying a fun night out on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with his best friend on March 26, 2021 when he was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer, who did not have his body-worn camera activated and who took Donovon’s extraordinary life, with no warning, within seconds.
“The ball is now in the court of the City Council to do the right thing while the eyes of the world are watching The City of Virginia Beach. We pray and hope that The City’s leadership will soon answer the call and opportunity for elevation and grace put forth by The Lynch Family, Donovon’s cousin Pharrell Williams and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.”
“It is estimated that ‘Something In The Water’ generated $41 million in one year for the City of Virginia Beach. If the concert stays in Virginia Beach for the next 10 years, the City would stand to gain over $400 million dollars. We hope that the City Council will not “short-change” the value of Donovon Lynch’s life and the opportunities that his legacy can create for all of the youth and families of Virginia Beach.”
“We also hope that the City Council will soon reflect and promote Pharrell William’s extraordinary vision for a more inclusive, diverse and prosperous Virginia Beach economy that finally includes everyone in the City.”
“Will the Virginia Beach City Council rise to this moment in history? We hope and pray they will. We wait to see whether they will finally ensure that there is both music and — at long last — ‘Justice In The Water’ for all.”