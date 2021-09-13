Special grand jury to investigate Donovon Lynch shooting

Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer during a violent night at the Oceanfront last March.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special grand jury has been called to investigate the shooting death of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch.

Lynch, a Black man, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer back on March 26. It happened during a violent night at the Oceanfront. In addition to Lynch, a woman, Deshayla Harris, was also killed. No suspect has been identified in Harris' slaying.

Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch, filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and the officer who allegedly killed Lynch, Solomon Simmons III.