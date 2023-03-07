Fire at Virginia Beach golf course burns roughly 20 acres

The fire department said it happened at Majesty Golf Course near the Villages at West Neck apartments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A brush fire is causing acres of damage at a Virginia Beach golf course.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire broke out at Majesty Golf Course near the Villages at West Neck apartments on Tuesday afternoon.

VBFD said roughly 20 acres are burned. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the fire department is asking people in the area to be observant "as high winds could reignite dry grass."