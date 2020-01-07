Going out to eat in Town Center? Dinosaurs may join you for a bite.

Fifty life-sized dinosaurs are coming to Virginia Beach Town Center for the "Jurassic Journey" art exhibit between July 3 and July 19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you see dinosaurs cropping up in Virginia Beach Town Center, don't panic - this isn't the latest natural disaster of 2020.

Between July 3 and July 19, the city of Virginia Beach and the Central Business District Association are promoting the Jurassic Journey art exhibit event in Town Center.

The statues are still getting set up, but by Friday, there should be 50 life-size dinosaur sculptures, complete with a talking T-Rex guide named Scotty. You can find him at Fountain Plaza, near the information stand.

The event also features a digital scavenger hunt and discounts at a few Town Center businesses.

If you're gearing up to attend this free, outdoor event, make sure to download the "Turf Hunt" app on iPhone or Android devices first. It's the only way to participate in the photo challenges, dinosaur quizzes and mini-games that come with the exhibit.

"A new Discovery Adventure is released every 4 days so you can come back for a new experience and learn more about these prehistoric predators," wrote an organizer.

Some businesses are offering special deals to patrons who mention the Jurassic Journey. Here's a list:

Jimmy John's: $5 Little John Combo

Yard House: Free Kids Meal with purchase of Adult Entree

California Pizza Kitchen: Free Kids Sundae with purchase of Kids Meal

YMCA at Town Center: Join online between July 3-19 to receive 15% off all membership types

Macaron Tart:10% off macarons

The Royal Chocolate: 10% off regular priced products and free Birnn Truffle with purchase of $10 or more