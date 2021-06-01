HRSD: Utility payment due dates extended for November, December bills

Payments may be made as late as Jan. 31, and customers will not be penalized with late fees or interest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Hampton Roads residents are getting more time to pay their utility bills by the end of the month with no penalty.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District announced that residents can make payments for their November and December bills as late as Jan. 31. This is after the billing service was disrupted by a ransomware attack in Nov. 2020.

HRSD Director of Finance, Jay Bernas said, “We sincerely apologize for the billing issues resulting from the unfortunate ransomware incident that shut our entire billing system down. We’ve increased our call center staff to help answer customers’ concerns. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we resume regular billing operations in the weeks ahead.”

The business systems were back operating in December however, when it was restored it added “Payment Due Immediately” notes on some bills, a lot of which were not updated from the delayed billing cycle.

HRSD said customers who got bills such as the ones described with payment due dates, should disregard the messages. It added, those customers will not be penalized with any late fees or interest as long as the payment is made by the Jan. 31.

You can click here, to make a payment online or dial 1-844-257-6063 to pay your bill by phone.

For more information on the CARES Act Funding for past due utility bills, visit the HRSD website.