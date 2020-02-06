Protesters take knee during demonstration at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach

People hoped to "fill the hill" at the demonstration. Ministers who hosted it encouraged everyone to fight injustices in a peaceful and purposeful way.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of Virginia Beach's best known landmarks became the site of a protest which encouraged people to end racism, police brutality, and injustices.

The ministers who staged the event at Mount Trashmore encouraged people to do it in a peaceful and purposeful way, the same way they approached the demonstration.

People were looking to "fill the hill" at Mount Trashmore in response to the death of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Many of the people at the protest took to a single knee in remembrance of Floyd.

The demonstration Tuesday was one of many in Hampton Roads to take place within the span of days. One of the largest ones took place at the Oceanfront on May 31.

Black Lives Matter 757's #BlackOut757 protest drew hundreds of people. The crowd began gathering at Rudee Loop and made its way up Atlantic Avenue and through some other streets at the Oceanfront. Much of it was peaceful, but at one point in the night, some people who were there started breaking into businesses, looting, and starting fires.

The Virginia Beach Police Department used tear gas to break up smaller groups that would not leave after the vandalism started.