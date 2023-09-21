Quemar in Virginia Beach is serving up Latin American cuisine over a wood fire

This restaurant is changing the game in dining and working to change your taste buds, too, while cooking over that fire before your eyes in their open dining room.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is a part of our Friday Flavor series.

Quemar opened in Virginia Beach in 2022 to bring Latin American cuisine to Hampton Roads. Executive Chef Evan Drake said his travels inspire many dishes.

When describing the menu, Drake said, "In a nutshell, it's a big celebration of Latin America."

You can see that celebration reflected in the dishes. Some are familiar with their twist, and others may be something new, but they will surely knock your socks off. Before we get to the menu, though, let's talk about what makes this spot so unique.

It's in the name, Quemar, "It means to burn or to set fire to," said Drake. That's what they do in their kitchen.

"Our cuisine here is centered around a big wood fire," Drake started, "You're not just turning on a stove or turning up the oven. You really have to be involved in the cooking and be preemptive in the cooking."

That wood fire adds flavor to the dishes you wouldn't get otherwise. The cool part is they are also cooking over that fire before your eyes in their open dining room. They also have cozy, fun outdoor seating and an awesome lounge.

"On Friday and Saturday night, the lounge takes on its own vibe and element and becomes a dance hall club sort of," said Drake.

However, it is the menu that is the star of the show. Drake serves ceviche, halibut, smashed beets, and carne asada tacos. The ceviche has a nice touch of lime that makes the dish very refreshing. The halibut is cooked perfectly. Though seemingly simple, the smashed beets were bursting with flavor and were very filling.

The favorite dish of the 13News Now crew was the carne asada tacos. Our team devoured these tacos. The fresh meat, the special sauce, it was very delicious. Drake says their sauces are key, and they make them all in-house. "We do everything from scratch. So we're not buying premade sauces. We aren't even opening cans legitimately," he said.

If you aren't sold on the menu, you can at least go and enjoy the atmosphere and grab a good drink. "We have tons of tequilas. If you're into tequila, there's no shortage of tequila to try," Drake smiled.

But we think you'll be sold on the food after one bite.