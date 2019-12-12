VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach students got a first look at the 'Something in the Water' lineup on Thursday.

During an announcement over the loudspeaker, the Princess Anne High School principal announced the festival's 2020 lineup. Musicians will take the stage from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26.

Here's who the lineup included:

Post Malone

Foo Fighters

Tyler the Creator

ASAP ROCKY

Chance the Rapper

H.E.R.

MIGOS

Clipse

Tierra Whack

Gunna

Playboi Carti

Snoh Aalegra

Pharrell Williams and Friends

The event is a multi-day music festival and cultural experience on the beach in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

However, for the second year, Pharrell has decided to expand the festival by bringing the brightest minds from the culinary, technology, environmental sustainability, health, wellness, and media world from Monday, April 20, through Thursday, April 23.

The festival’s mission is to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. It's an opportunity to bring the best of what Pharrell has encountered around the world back to his hometown.

During the lineup announcement on Thursday, Princess Anne High School's principal said that it's Pharrell's hope that every student understands the importance of positivity, goodwill, community, and empathy embodied by this festival.

"The youth are the future of Virginia Beach," the principal said. "Pharrell sees you. The world sees you."

