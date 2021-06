The incident happened in the 200 block of 24th Street early Thursday morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital overnight.

The call of a shooting came in sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of 24th Street. That's off of Pacific Avenue.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of Harpoon Larry's Oyster Bar.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A suspect has been taken into custody.