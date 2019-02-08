VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe Creative District announced on Friday that three new temporary murals have been added to the creative arts district in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Three local college students painted the new artworks last week. The art was inspired by 'Building a Better Community.' They are located on 17th Street, 19th Street and Cypress Avenue.

In early July, the ViBe Creative District nonprofit announced it was looking for 3 young artists, ages 18-22, to complete 3 different temporary murals within the arts district. The artists were challenged to design a concept that included the words "Building A Better Community” and referenced projects currently underway in the district—including road infrastructure, an urban garden tour, and redevelopment or local architecture.

All three of the artists selected reside in Virginia Beach and are students at Tidewater Community College, Virginia Wesleyan College and the University of Pennsylvania.

“One of our business leaders suggested that we put up positive signage like the kind you see when driving through construction on the highway,” said ViBe executive director Kate Pittman. “When people drive through the district right now, they see a lot of road debris, orange cones and heavy machinery, which can be off-putting. We want to remind them that they are also seeing significant progress as we work with the City of Virginia Beach to build a dynamic, cultural neighborhood.”

Olivia Hudson Mural created the mural on Cypress Avenue near 17th Street. Janna Goliff made the mural on 17th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Library, and Ja’Lisa Yates made the mural on Arctic Avenue near 19th Street next to the Hampton Roads Transit Bus Stop.

More ViBe Creative District News:

ViBe Creative District

ViBe Creative District

ViBe Creative District