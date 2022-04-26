Day One of trial: Malik Kearney faces more charges than he was initially arrested on

After the attorneys in the trial against Malik Kearney selected a jury, they started opening arguments, using video as evidence from the chaotic night in March 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Malik Kearney walked into Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday morning for his trial, this time, wearing a suit and no handcuffs.

The 26-year-old is accused of hitting a Virginia Beach Police Officer with his car during the night of the Oceanfront shootings in March 2021. This is the same night another police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch, and a stray bullet from a separate shooting killed DeShayla Harris.

During the beginning of the trial, 13News Now learned Kearney received additional charges recently through direct indictments. Kearney now faces the following charges:

Eluding police

Driving Under the Influence

Possession of a handgun under the influence

10 counts of discharging a firearm in public

Kearney has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Attorneys for the Commonwealth of Virginia started the opening statements. Facing the 12 jurors and two alternate jurors, one of the prosecutors detailed the night of the Oceanfront shootings and how Kearney is accused of coming into play.

The prosecutor said Officer Philip Armstead responded to the sound of multiple gunshots in the 19th Street North Parking lot (near Pacific Avenue). He said officers witnessed a line of cars trying to leave the parking lot as people were running and gunfire was ringing out, late in the evening.

That's when the lawyer said Armstead came around a corner of the parking lot, and saw a white sedan coming toward him at a high speed. Prosecutors attest Armstead yelled at the driver to stop, but the driver kept going, hitting the officer.

Prosecutors said Armstead was struck by the front right side of the windshield, fell down, and then the car's side-view mirror hit Armstead in the head. They went on to say the driver escaped the parking lot, drove around some cars, and ran a red light, before another officer pulled the car over on 18th Street.

They also showed video from a surveillance camera off of 19th Street of a white sedan leaving a parking lot and then driving up on the curb to go around vehicles stuck in the intersection, with a police car chasing after it.

Prosecutors told jurors when officers pulled the car over, they found three people in the car, including Kearney, who was sitting in the driver's seat. Detectives at the scene that night claimed they smelled alcohol when they opened Kearney's car.

The prosecutors said Kearney fired three to four shots in the parking lot, and he had a bullet casing in the passenger seat of his car. They testified that detectives asked Kearney if he fired gunshots, and he claimed he didn't, until detectives came back with evidence of the bullet casing in his car that night.

That's when the prosecution said Kearney admitted to firing his gun, but claimed it was in self-defense.

Kearney's attorney, Curtis Rogers, took his opening argument in a different direction.

Rogers based his argument on his client's claim of self-defense, saying Kearney tried to escape a frightening situation and didn't realize he had hit a police officer.

The defense attorney argued against the prosecution's statement that a detective smelled alcohol from Kearney's car. He said according to police body camera footage, the detective went back to Kearney's car multiple times to "smell of any alcohol" and when she came back, that's when she said she smelled alcohol.

Rogers furthered his argument by showing police body camera footage, which recorded the responding officers saying, "let's make sure that's not a D-U-I" before checking Kearney's car.

The defense also argued that Kearney did not show obvious signs of intoxication and claims the officers at the scene did not properly conduct sobriety tests.

Arguing against the report of Kearney hitting the police officer, Rogers said Armstead appeared to have run in front of the car and hit only the side of the car, not the windshield. He called the move by the officer "unnecessary action."

Rogers focused on how his client reacted out of fear and self-defense, saying the man feared for his life and wanted to get out of the situation as quickly as possible.

The prosecution agreed with that part of the defense's argument, saying they didn't believe Kearney purposefully ran into Armstead.

Several police officers, four detectives, and a mixture of special agents and forensic unit specialists are scheduled to testify during the trial.

The trial is scheduled over a five-day period. Kearney is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning.