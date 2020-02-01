VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family and friends are gathering on Thursday to remember 31-year-old Curttila Davis of Portsmouth. Her cousin confirmed to 13News Now that she was the woman killed in a crash at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on December 27.

Police said the accident happened between two vehicles at the intersection of 35th Street and Pacific Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Officers determined that the victim, Davis, was driving a Nissan Sentra westbound in the 200 block of 35th Street. After stopping, she pulled into the intersection before being hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police said the impact caused Davis's vehicle to be pushed into the southbound travel lane of Pacific Avenue, where it was hit again by the pickup truck.

Davis's cousin told 13News Now that Davis's daughter was in the car at the time of the crash. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening juries.

After investigating, officers said that Davis failed to yield to approaching traffic.

The vigil for Curttila Davis will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the Boardwalk at 35th Street by the Oceanaire Resort Hotel.

