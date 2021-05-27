Virginia Beach Fire Department tackles 2-alarm fire in neighborhood near Bayside High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it has put out a 2-alarm fire in Hawkins Mill.
The fire department tweeted that they were at the scene, in the 5000 block of Hawkins Mill Way, shortly before 5 p.m.
A few minutes later, officials tweeted that it had been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, with heavy flames on the second floor of the building.
Officials said that as of 5:40 p.m. the fire was out.
There's no word at this time on whether or not anyone was hurt or displaced.
Investigators are now working to determine what might have caused the blaze.