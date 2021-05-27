Virginia Beach Fire Department tackles 2-alarm fire in neighborhood near Bayside High School

There's no word yet on whether or not anyone was hurt or displaced.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it has put out a 2-alarm fire in Hawkins Mill.

The fire department tweeted that they were at the scene, in the 5000 block of Hawkins Mill Way, shortly before 5 p.m.

A few minutes later, officials tweeted that it had been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire, with heavy flames on the second floor of the building.

Officials said that as of 5:40 p.m. the fire was out.

