Virginia Beach Police Department used forged documents during interrogations, Attorney General says

The Virginia Attorney General's Office found Virginia Beach police used forged documents to get confessions, cooperation, or convictions on at least five occasions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is changing its policies after an investigation by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Herring's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) found some police officers used forged documents to get confessions or witness cooperation in their cases. According to Herring, this happened at least five times between 2016 and 2020.

Some officers are accused of using fake forensic documents that purported to show that a suspect's DNA was found in connection with a crime. In at least one case, the fake information was presented to a court as evidence.

"This was an extremely troubling and potentially unconstitutional tactic that abused the name of the Commonwealth to try to coerce confessions," Herring said in a news release. "It also abused the good name and reputation of the Commonwealth’s hard-working forensic scientists and professionals who work hard to provide accurate, solid evidence in support of our law enforcement agencies."

The AG's office and Virginia Beach Police reached an agreement to end the practice and make policy reforms. The department could face consequences if it doesn't follow the agreement.

The OCR will notify people who were interrogated in these cases.