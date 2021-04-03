Virginia Beach group needs your help to give away 300 bikes to children this holiday

Virginia Beach’s NewMan Fitness Foundation needs more donations to hit their goal this year. You can also apply to receive a bike.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from March 4, 2021.

It’s something a lot of kids might want for the holiday: a new bicycle. Virginia Beach’s NewMan Fitness Foundation is helping to make that possible with a holiday bike drive.

This is the last week to donate a bike or money. The deadline to apply to receive a bike is Monday, December 20th.

The Foundation's Founder and Executive Director Tanecia Newman was the mind behind the drive.

“The bike drive was totally inspired by my 10 year old daughter Tamerah," Newman said. “During the pandemic last year, April 2020, her grandmother gave her a bike to help uplift her spirits.”

It was a gift that 10-year-old Tamerah Newman says was a pretty big deal.

“She opened the car door and I was like - I was like jaw dropped. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ And I was like super excited that I even like got a bike," Tamerah said.

Tamerah said she wants to share that feeling of getting a new bike with other kids, which is why she’s helping her mom out with the bike drive.

“It’s very fun! I really like riding bikes, and I really like to share that with other people," she said. "Because I know a lot of people,a lot of kids around the world, they don’t have a lot of bikes, so I really would like to give to them and it would be really cool!”

Last year, NewMan Fitness Foundation donated 30 bikes to 30 different kids in 30 days.

They have a much bigger goal this year, but they need your help to make it happen.

“The goal is 300 this year! We’re currently at 51," Newman said.

Newman said with your help, they can create 300 new childhood memories for children who otherwise might not have the opportunity.

“We saw how it uplifted her spirits, and just how it really made in a change in her (Tamerah's) behavior – so we just wanted to extend that same feeling to other kids who may not have someone who can just bless them with a bike that way," Newman said.

The Foundation is accepting new or used bicycles in good condition.

You can drop them off at their location inside Pembroke Mall. You're asked to call them at 757-774-5984 or e-mail them at info@nmffoundation.org to coordinate.

You can also buy a bike on their Amazon Wishlist.

Monetary donations are also welcome. You can donate to the group via PayPal.

If you need assistance this holiday and would like to receive a bike, you can apply online. The deadline is Monday, December 20th.