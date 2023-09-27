Virginia Beach Public School Board delays vote on transgender model policies

During the presentation of their updated model policies, school leaders said the changes are still consistent with the spirit of the state’s model policies.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday night the Virginia Beach School Board was scheduled to vote whether to implement their version of the Virginia Department of Education’s 2023 model policy. They introduced their revised policies but did not go forward with a vote.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares say school boards must implement the model policy.

The school system is also now facing potential legal trouble after a lawsuit was filed by Virginia Beach parents to implement Gov. Youngkin's policy.

The controversial policy requires students to use their assigned sex for bathrooms and school activities. It also requires parents to give consent for students to use different names or pronouns.

During the presentation of their updated model policies, school leaders said the changes are still consistent with the spirit of the state’s model policies, adding that school staff would only be able to address students by the name on their official record or by their parent-approved nickname.

It also states students must use restrooms or locker rooms that correspond to their sex or gender identity that is listed in their official record. VHSL athletics that are separated by sex will also go by students' sex listed in their official records.

These modifications come after a motion to adopt the state’s policies in full failed on August 22.

On Monday of this week, the board met for a work session to create revised policies that they say are still consistent with VDOE’s policies, however, Board Member Vicki Manning argued some of the policies presented tonight are not consistent with the state’s policies.

At Tuesday’s meeting, 13News Now heard from people on both sides of what has become a controversial conversation and vote that has dragged on for months.

"These policies don’t just exist on paper. They have real, deeply personal consequences. Having a safe space at school with friends and teachers I can talk to... saved my life," a person argued during the meeting.

In contrast, another person stated to the board "I encourage you to adopt the full policies from Youngkin, not this watered-down version. Administrators, teachers and public officials do not have the authority to override parents who ultimately have the best interest of their children."