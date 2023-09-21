Virginia Beach teacher's book inspires kids to be environmentally responsible

Gina Giordano's book, Otis the Trash Talking Octopus, is inspiring children and adults to make a difference by taking better care of the environment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teacher at a Virginia Beach public school created an environmental educational children's book with an animated sea creature named Otis who talks serious trash.

But it's not the kind that offends people. It's the kind that offends the planet.

"It affects our food sources, it affects the air that we breathe," said Gina Giordano about pollution.

Giordano has been a Virginia Beach City Public Schools educator for 25 years. Currently, she teaches at Providence Elementary School.

In an effort to encourage environmental responsibility, Giordano wrote a children's book called Otis the Trash Talking Octopus.

"[Otis is] a fantastic character who teaches children about the impact humans have on the oceans and what can be done to help," Giordano said.

In the book, a group of young explorers meet Otis and his sea friends and learn the harsh reality of the effects of pollution. The lesson Giordano wants kids to learn is the trash they toss doesn't just disappear.

"I think that children need to understand how much of an impact we do have on our environment," Giordano said. "We assume that we aren't the problem, but we really are."

But the warning is not just for kids. Parents are also urged to help reduce the carbon footprint.

"As responsible adults, we're making sure that our future generations are able to get that message," Giordano said.

She hopes the story sparks better care for the environment from children and adults alike.

"The Otis Challenge is to do something in your community," Giordano said. "You really need to be mindful of not just what you do today but what you're going to do tomorrow."

Otis the Trash Talking Octopus is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also order the book through Giordano's website.