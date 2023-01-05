Images, video capture tornado's destruction in Virginia Beach

We were able to get a first-hand view of three hard-hit areas, all in the northern section of Great Neck.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We want to thank our viewers who have sent in videos to help tell the story of the Virginia Beach tornado.

We were able to get a first-hand view of three hard-hit areas that are all in the northern section of Great Neck.

Ernie Sawyer sent us a video of the tornado from Marina Shores that shows the twister fully formed over River Road. It’s believed this is where the tornado first touched down.

Haversham Close is a section of the neighborhood in Broad Bay that saw significant damage. Tom Turley sent us a devastating perspective that shows dozens of homes with serious damage.

Video from the area near Broad Bay Country Club shows how powerful the EF-3 tornado was, with Dylan Silliphant capturing video of a massive tree completely uprooted.

Drone video taken by the Virginia Beach Fire Department shows the full scope of the damage across Great Neck from above.

We know at least 115 structures, mostly homes, were either damaged or destroyed.