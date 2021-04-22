New ODU dorm named after school's first African-American rector

Roughly 450 students who are mostly majoring in STEM-H will live in this dormitory. The Owens House will also have classrooms where students can do research.

NORFOLK, Va. — Standing tall on Old Dominion University’s campus is a brand new $62.5 million residential facility.

“I just remember that before this, I remember when it was just a thought. To see if go from that to this final result is just almost magical,” explained Hugo Owens Jr.

The residence facility is named in honor of Dr. Hugo Owens, a civil rights pioneer. He also was ODU’s first African-American rector and fought for equal rights and access to healthcare and education.

“The building is designed for him, really. To be open, engaging. He would be sitting up there in one of those conversation spaces talking to somebody,” explained Paula Owens Parker.

His children said they know their dad is looking down and is extremely proud.

“He didn’t go out seeking recognition, and when it came, it’s that much sweeter,” said Owens Jr.

Roughly 450 students who are mostly majoring in STEM-H will live inside this residential facility. The Owens House will also have classrooms where students can do research, meet with faculty and collaborate all under one roof.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “It also embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and that’s just so important for the commonwealth right now.”

The Owens family said they can’t wait to visit again!

“I look forward to maybe coming back and visiting and just, incognito, just to see what’s going on,” said Hugo Owens Jr.

Earlier this week, ODU dedicated a chemistry building, which expands the chemistry and biochemistry educational programs and conducts more advanced research.