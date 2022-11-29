Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is getting a facelift. Here's what's happening.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was built in 1870 and is the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUXTON, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 25, 2019.

The National Park Service gave officials the green light by approving a plan to renovate and improve access to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on Monday.

Before approval, the project had to pass a 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI) for the environment, according to a news release.

Now, the changes can begin.

“Our team will now proceed expeditiously with finalizing design documents, awarding a contract and beginning work in 2023,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

The following projects will take place:

Rehabilitation of the interior and restoration of the exterior

Repair or replacement of deteriorated materials and finishes

Reversal of some treatments added to the Lighthouse and the Oil House after 1920 to preserve historic integrity

The project will also include creating methods to improve the landscape around the historic structure that has been damaged by a heavy volume of visitors over the years and steps to "provide a more immersive experience."