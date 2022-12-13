x
North Carolina

Coast Guard searches for overdue sailboat off the Outer Banks

Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, are on a fishing boat named “Atrevida II.”
Credit: US Coast Guard
Atrevida II, boat

OREGON INLET, N.C — The US Coast Guard began a search Monday off the coast of North Carolina for an 'overdue sailing boat' with two men onboard. 

According to a news release, Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, are on a the boat, which is named “Atrevida II.” 

Credit: US Coast Guard
Joe Ditomasso
Credit: US Coast Guard
Kevin Hyde

They haven't been heard from since they were set to depart from Oregon Inlet on December 3, which is off of the Outer Banks. 

According to the Coast Guard, the men were on a trip from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida. They were also planning to stop in Jupiter, Florida.

Multiple Coast Guard vessels and aircrafts are assisting in the search.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center at 757-398-6700. 

