x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice joins law firm

The McGuireWoods firm said in a statement on Monday that Cheri Beasley will work in the firm’s Raleigh office in its litigation and appellate groups.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Judge Cheri Beasley poses for a picture from the Chief Justice's seat in a courtroom in Fayetteville, N.C. The North Carolina Supreme Court says it will remove the portrait of former Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin, background, from its courtroom. Ruffin owned slaves during the 1800s and defended slavery through his court rulings. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court has become a partner in the law firm McGuireWoods. 

The firm said in a statement on Monday that Cheri Beasley will work in the firm’s Raleigh office in its litigation and appellate groups. 

Beasley recently stepped down from the court, which she joined in 2012 after serving on state trial and appellate benches. 

Last summer, she publicly called out racial disparities in the nation’s judicial system. 

McGuireWoods Managing Partner J. Tracy Walker IV said that Beasley "is a distinguished jurist who has dedicated her career to ensuring our justice system works for everyone.” 

Related Articles