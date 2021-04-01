Former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice joins law firm

The McGuireWoods firm said in a statement on Monday that Cheri Beasley will work in the firm’s Raleigh office in its litigation and appellate groups.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court has become a partner in the law firm McGuireWoods.

The firm said in a statement on Monday that Cheri Beasley will work in the firm’s Raleigh office in its litigation and appellate groups.

Beasley recently stepped down from the court, which she joined in 2012 after serving on state trial and appellate benches.

Last summer, she publicly called out racial disparities in the nation’s judicial system.