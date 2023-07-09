Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Outer Banks beach, third death this week

The drowning happened near the Nags Head Fishing Pier in the 3300 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A Connecticut man died Wednesday evening in an apparent drowning at a beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, marking the third swimmer death on the Outer Banks this week.

The victim's name wasn't shared, but he was identified as a 36-year-old man from Enfield, Connecticut.

The drowning happened near the Nags Head Fishing Pier in the 3300 block of South Virginia Dare Trail. Around 5:50 p.m., a 911 call came in about a man in the ocean in distress about 50 yards north of the pier.

A guard with Nags Head Ocean Rescue got there first and quickly got the man out of the water. The guard started CPR and medics took him to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death comes after another man died off southern Hatteras Island while swimming in the ocean Tuesday morning, and a woman's death while swimming in the ocean by Avon, North Carolina.